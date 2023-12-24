0
Sunday 24 December 2023 - 21:18

Iran Rejects Claims of Role in Targeting Israeli Interests

Story Code : 1104639
"Accusing Iran of targeting the interests of the Zionist regime (Israel) in the region pursues political goals and we do not care about these accusations," Nasser Kan'ani said in an interview with Sputnik on Sunday, according to Press TV.

On Saturday, the Pentagon openly accused Iran of targeting ships amid the continuation of Israel's brutal attacks against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The US Defense Department issued a statement claiming that the Japanese-owned chemical tanker Chem Pluto that was struck off the coast of India was targeted “by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran."

The targeted vessel was reportedly operated by a company owned by an Israeli businessman with links to several Indian oil companies.It was transporting crude oil from Saudi Arabia to India.

Kan'ani said the US move to veto international resolutions proposing the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza incited Israel to commit crimes in the Strip.

He added that the Palestinian Resistance groups carried out a quite normal move against the Israeli regime's interests.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has announced that it is ready to reach a ceasefire agreement but the continuation of Israel's bombings makes it impossible, the Iranian spokesman said.

In a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a on Wednesday, Leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah Resistance movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the country’s armed forces will not hesitate to target US military warships in the Red Sea if Washington and its allies carry out military strikes against Yemen.
