Six EU Countries Have Not Joined Declaration on Security Guarantees for Ukraine: Reports

Islam Times - The deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, Andrii Sybiha, named six EU countries that did not join an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine, Ukrainian news portal reported on Saturday.

On Friday, the head of Zelensky's office, Andriy Yermak, said that more than 30 countries had joined the declaration on security guarantees, and 15 expressed their readiness to begin consultations on bilateral agreements. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in early September that Kiev expected 51 countries to become key guarantors of Ukraine’s security, Sputnik reported.The report added that Austria, Croatia, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Malta did not join the declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.In June, the Financial Times reported that Ukraine's security guarantees could come in the form of bilateral agreements with France, Germany, the United States and a number of other countries on long-term financing, military supplies and training for soldiers.The G7 countries adopted a statement of support for Ukraine during the NATO summit in Lithuania in July. It included security assistance, arms shipments, industrial base development, military training, intelligence sharing, support for cyber activities, and technical and financial assistance.However, the security commitments mentioned in the declaration do not include a specific timeframe for their implementation. Kiev hopes that the security guarantees will be in place before NATO meets in Washington in July 2024.