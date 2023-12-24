0
Sunday 24 December 2023 - 21:34

Six EU Countries Have Not Joined Declaration on Security Guarantees for Ukraine: Reports

Story Code : 1104643
Six EU Countries Have Not Joined Declaration on Security Guarantees for Ukraine: Reports
On Friday, the head of Zelensky's office, Andriy Yermak, said that more than 30 countries had joined the declaration on security guarantees, and 15 expressed their readiness to begin consultations on bilateral agreements. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in early September that Kiev expected 51 countries to become key guarantors of Ukraine’s security, Sputnik reported.

The report added that Austria, Croatia, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Malta did not join the declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

In June, the Financial Times reported that Ukraine's security guarantees could come in the form of bilateral agreements with France, Germany, the United States and a number of other countries on long-term financing, military supplies and training for soldiers.

The G7 countries adopted a statement of support for Ukraine during the NATO summit in Lithuania in July. It included security assistance, arms shipments, industrial base development, military training, intelligence sharing, support for cyber activities, and technical and financial assistance.

However, the security commitments mentioned in the declaration do not include a specific timeframe for their implementation. Kiev hopes that the security guarantees will be in place before NATO meets in Washington in July 2024.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
24 December 2023
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
24 December 2023
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
24 December 2023
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
23 December 2023
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
23 December 2023
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
23 December 2023
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
23 December 2023
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
22 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
22 December 2023
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
22 December 2023
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
22 December 2023
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
21 December 2023