UN Expert Deems Gaza Events Result of ‘Institutionalized Impunity’ for War Crimes

Islam Times - The UN special rapporteur on the right to housing pointed to "institutionalized impunity" as the root cause behind Gaza events, citing "war crimes," "genocide," and "crimes against humanity."

In a statement posted on X, Balakrishnan Rajagopal highlights the urgent need for action by the International Criminal Court (ICC) or a special tribunal for Gaza in response to the ongoing violations.Despite mounting evidence, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan's reluctance to thoroughly investigate Israel is criticized by Palestinian officials, victims, and legal scholars.South Africa has recently completed the paperwork for the war crimes complaint which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in mid-November.Ramaphosa said his country believes Israel is committing war crimes and genocide in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have been killed and hospitals and public infrastructure have been destroyed.According to experts, US support serves as a buffer for Israel against international backlash amidst protests, notably the Tel Aviv demonstrations urging the return of captives held by Hamas and demanding a ceasefire.Martin Kear, an international relations lecturer at the University of Sydney, suggested that domestic protests could exert pressure on the Netanyahu regime to initiate positive steps for a ceasefire.While protests globally may influence governments, Kear notes that unwavering US support has shielded Israel from severe international repercussions.Regarding protests targeting companies, Kear viewed their impact primarily as a “public relations issue” that brands find “unwelcome”, indicating a sentiment of "enough is enough" worldwide.