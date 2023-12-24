0
Sunday 24 December 2023 - 21:38

UN Expert Deems Gaza Events Result of ‘Institutionalized Impunity’ for War Crimes

Story Code : 1104645
UN Expert Deems Gaza Events Result of ‘Institutionalized Impunity’ for War Crimes
In a statement posted on X, Balakrishnan Rajagopal highlights the urgent need for action by the International Criminal Court (ICC) or a special tribunal for Gaza in response to the ongoing violations.

Despite mounting evidence, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan's reluctance to thoroughly investigate Israel is criticized by Palestinian officials, victims, and legal scholars.

South Africa has recently completed the paperwork for the war crimes complaint which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in mid-November.

Ramaphosa said his country believes Israel is committing war crimes and genocide in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have been killed and hospitals and public infrastructure have been destroyed.

According to experts, US support serves as a buffer for Israel against international backlash amidst protests, notably the Tel Aviv demonstrations urging the return of captives held by Hamas and demanding a ceasefire.

Martin Kear, an international relations lecturer at the University of Sydney, suggested that domestic protests could exert pressure on the Netanyahu regime to initiate positive steps for a ceasefire.

While protests globally may influence governments, Kear notes that unwavering US support has shielded Israel from severe international repercussions.

Regarding protests targeting companies, Kear viewed their impact primarily as a “public relations issue” that brands find “unwelcome”, indicating a sentiment of "enough is enough" worldwide.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
24 December 2023
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
24 December 2023
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
24 December 2023
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
23 December 2023
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
23 December 2023
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
23 December 2023
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
23 December 2023
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
22 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
22 December 2023
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
22 December 2023
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
22 December 2023
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
21 December 2023