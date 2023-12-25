0
Monday 25 December 2023 - 11:32

16 People Killed in Attack in Nigeria: Army

Story Code : 1104748
16 People Killed in Attack in Nigeria: Army
The attack occurred around midnight Saturday in the village of Mushu in the Plateau State, Captain Oya James told AFP.

The region is on the dividing line between Nigeria’s mostly Muslim north and mainly Christian south and has for years struggled with ethnic and religious tensions.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the latest attack and who was responsible.

Security personnel were deployed to prevent any more clashes in the area, where tit-for-tat killings between herders and farmers often spiral into village raids by heavily armed gangs.

State Governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the latest attack as “barbaric, brutal and uncalled for” and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, his spokesman, Gyang Bere, told reporters.

“Proactive measures will be taken by government to curb the ongoing attacks on innocent citizens,” the governor said.
