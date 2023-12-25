0
Monday 25 December 2023 - 11:34

CAIR Condemns Israeli’s ‘Ongoing Ethnic Cleansing’ in Gaza

CAIR denounced the recent attack in Gaza, emphasizing the magnitude of casualties, including the deaths of pregnant women, and referred to the incident as the latest "Israeli war crime of the day."

Reports from the Associated Press and Al Jazeera highlighted the devastation, stating that at least 70 people were killed, a figure likely to rise, while eyewitnesses described harrowing scenes, including the targeting of women waving white flags on their way to a hospital.

The organization called upon Americans, irrespective of backgrounds, to demand action from the Biden administration, urging an end to the "slaughter, starvation, and ethnic cleansing" in the region.

CAIR's National Communications Director, Ibrahim Hooper, criticized the Biden administration's response, labeling it as indifferent and supportive of "genocide and ethnic cleansing" carried out by the Israeli regime.

“The Biden administration’s callous indifference to – and active support for – the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing being carried out by the far-right Netanyahu government will stain our nation’s international reputation for generations to come,” said CAIR’s Ibrahim Hooper in a statement.

“The fact that President Biden admits that he did not even ask for a ceasefire in a recent conversation with Netanyahu speaks volumes about the administration’s heartless and immoral approach to the genocide in Gaza.”

Previously, CAIR had urged the US government to cease supplying "genocide bombs" to Israel, following reports of their use in Gaza against civilians.

The organization condemned the US justifications given for the attack on Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, calling for investigations into Israeli actions, including the shooting and detention of a Palestinian-American boy by Israeli forces in the West Bank.

Amid escalating Israeli violence, CAIR stressed the urgency for a United Nations investigation into the “summary executions” of unarmed Palestinians by Israeli forces in Gaza.

The statement detailed a series of atrocities, including bombings of hospitals, killing of civilians, and desecration of cultural sites, condemning it as "war crimes of the day."

CAIR reiterated its mission to protect civil rights, foster understanding of Islam, advocate for justice, and empower American Muslims amidst the ongoing crisis in Gaza.
