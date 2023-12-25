0
Monday 25 December 2023 - 11:51

Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions

Story Code : 1104755
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
In his letter to the head and members of the resistance movement’s political bureau, Sinwar added: “During the ground invasion, Al-Qassam Brigades targeted at least 5,000 soldiers and officers, a third of whom were killed, another third seriously injured, and the last third permanently disabled. As for military vehicles, 750   were destroyed, either completely or partially.”

He further said that “Al-Qassam Brigades crushed the ‘Israeli’ occupation army,” vowing that “we will continue to do so. We won’t submit to the occupation’s conditions. “
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike
Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike
Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation
Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation
25 December 2023
In Message to Pope, Raisi Hopes Gaza Massacre would End in New Year
In Message to Pope, Raisi Hopes Gaza Massacre would End in New Year
25 December 2023
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
25 December 2023
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
24 December 2023
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
24 December 2023
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
24 December 2023
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
24 December 2023
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
23 December 2023
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
23 December 2023
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
23 December 2023
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
23 December 2023
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
22 December 2023