“Israel” Martyrs IRGC’s Veteran Military Advisor in Syria: Savage Entity will Pay Price

Islam Times - The veteran member of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC], Sayyed Reza Mousavi, who was serving as a military advisor in Syria, has been martyred in an “Israeli” airstrike in the Sayyeda Zeinab neighborhood of Damascus.

Mousavi was one of the companions of Iran's top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US in Iraq four years ago.The “Israeli” entity has been for years targeting what it calls Iran-linked positions in Syria.In a statement, the IRGC said Mousavi was martyred in a criminal missile attack by the “fake and child-killing Zionist regime” adding that the usurping and savage “Israeli” entity would undoubtedly pay the price for this crime.The IRGC statement emphasized that more details would be provided to the Iranian nation soon.