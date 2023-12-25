Foreign Secret Services Bombarded Russia with Cyberattacks in 2023: Security Council

Islam Times - Foreign secret services in 2023 constantly tried to launch cyberattacks on Russia's information infrastructure, the interdepartmental commission of Russia’s Security Council said.

"Special services of foreign countries in cooperation with private structures, as well as international criminal groups constantly carried out computer attacks on information infrastructure facilities in Russia," the Security Council’s press service said after the commission’s meeting on Monday."Most of the particularly dangerous computer attacks were against public administration offices and communication, energy, science and education, industry, transportation and banking facilities," it added, TASS reported.The information security situation remained tense throughout the year. However, as the participants of the commission pointed out, the measures taken by the authorities prevented disruptions in the operation of Russian information resources.The commission worked out measures to strengthen Russia’s information security.The commission includes deputy heads of the Foreign Ministry, Emergency Situations Ministry, Ministry of Digital Development, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Justice, Federal Security Service (FSB), Federal Guard Service (FSO) and other officials.