0
Monday 25 December 2023 - 21:44

Foreign Secret Services Bombarded Russia with Cyberattacks in 2023: Security Council

Story Code : 1104898
Foreign Secret Services Bombarded Russia with Cyberattacks in 2023: Security Council
"Special services of foreign countries in cooperation with private structures, as well as international criminal groups constantly carried out computer attacks on information infrastructure facilities in Russia," the Security Council’s press service said after the commission’s meeting on Monday.

"Most of the particularly dangerous computer attacks were against public administration offices and communication, energy, science and education, industry, transportation and banking facilities," it added, TASS reported.

The information security situation remained tense throughout the year. However, as the participants of the commission pointed out, the measures taken by the authorities prevented disruptions in the operation of Russian information resources.

The commission worked out measures to strengthen Russia’s information security.

The commission includes deputy heads of the Foreign Ministry, Emergency Situations Ministry, Ministry of Digital Development, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Justice, Federal Security Service (FSB), Federal Guard Service (FSO) and other officials.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike
Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike
Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation
Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation
25 December 2023
In Message to Pope, Raisi Hopes Gaza Massacre would End in New Year
In Message to Pope, Raisi Hopes Gaza Massacre would End in New Year
25 December 2023
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
25 December 2023
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
24 December 2023
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
24 December 2023
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
24 December 2023
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
24 December 2023
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
23 December 2023
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
23 December 2023
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
23 December 2023
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
23 December 2023
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
22 December 2023