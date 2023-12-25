0
Monday 25 December 2023 - 21:46

Israeli Air Strikes Leave Dozens Trapped under Rubble in Central Gaza

Story Code : 1104899
Israeli Air Strikes Leave Dozens Trapped under Rubble in Central Gaza
Khalil al-Degran, a spokesperson from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, shared the harrowing aftermath of Israeli air attacks on central Gaza, particularly the Maghazi and Bureij refugee camps, with Al Jazeera.

Al-Degran emphasized the tragic toll, highlighting that a significant number of individuals, both deceased and injured, remain buried under debris.

He condemned the Israeli airstrikes as part of a larger strategy of genocide targeting their people, citing the dire lack of medical supplies that led to the loss of lives among the wounded.

A plea was made to the international community to intervene, urging an end to the ongoing aggression and the immediate dispatch of essential medical and food provisions.

Overnight attacks in central Gaza, especially focused on the Maghazi and Bureij refugee camps, resulted in profound devastation.

The toll from the last 12 hours stands at approximately 100 lives lost, predominantly women and children, due to the airstrikes that ravaged homes, buildings, and vital infrastructures like roads surrounding the refugee camps.

Despite a recent UN Security Council resolution bolstering aid to Gaza, the intensity of Israeli air raids has escalated significantly, causing widespread destruction that starkly contrasts with the pledged aid.

The dire situation has led to acute shortages of basic necessities, including clean water and medical supplies, pushing nearly two million Gazans into severe deprivation.

Reports indicate that 96 percent of the available water is unsuitable for consumption due to deliberate strikes on wells and desalination plants by Israeli forces.

The staggering death toll has now surpassed 20,400 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike
Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike
Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation
Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation
25 December 2023
In Message to Pope, Raisi Hopes Gaza Massacre would End in New Year
In Message to Pope, Raisi Hopes Gaza Massacre would End in New Year
25 December 2023
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
25 December 2023
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
24 December 2023
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
24 December 2023
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
24 December 2023
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
24 December 2023
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
23 December 2023
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
23 December 2023
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
23 December 2023
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
23 December 2023
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
22 December 2023