Monday 25 December 2023 - 21:48

Arab-Russian Statement on Islands Amounts to Act against Iran’s Sovereignty: Spokesman

Arab-Russian Statement on Islands Amounts to Act against Iran’s Sovereignty: Spokesman
The contents of the joint statement of the 6th Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum about the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf amount to action against Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and are unacceptable from Tehran’s viewpoint, Nasser Kanaani said at a presser on Monday.

Slamming those claims as a violation of international law on the respect for the sovereignty of nations, the spokesman added, “We’ve (always) had and (still) have no qualms about Iran’s territorial integrity in dealing with any side. Iran has rejected the contents of that statement and has voiced its protest in blunt terms.”

The spokesman emphasized that the Foreign Ministry takes serious and appropriate diplomatic measures and reactions when it comes to defending the country’s national interests and territorial integrity.

In the final statement of the 6th Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum, held in the southern Moroccan city of Marrakech on December 20, the participants supported peaceful solutions and initiatives to resolve what they called the conflict on the three islands through bilateral negotiations or the International Court of Justice.

The Foreign Ministry of Iran has condemned the “baseless contents” of the statement, saying those three islands are an inseparable part of Iran’s national territory and will belong to Iran forever.
