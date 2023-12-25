0
Monday 25 December 2023 - 21:49

West’s Attempts to Inflame Tense Situation in Serbia Obvious: Russian Diplomat

"Attempts by the collective West to inflame the situation in the country, using (cookie-cutter) 'Maidan-style coup d’etat' techniques are obvious," the diplomat told TASS.

"The only possible reaction is to adhere to the letter and spirit of the country’s constitution and to respect the choice of the Serbian people, who voted for their country’s national interests," she added.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in an emergency address to the nation, said that the attempt to storm Belgrade’s city hall by supporters of the pro-Western opposition had been prompted by external forces and was aimed at undermining the Balkan country’s sovereignty.

Earlier, the Serbian leader asserted that protests and provocative statements by the opposition would not produce any results because "power changes hands (in the country) only through elections."
