Monday 25 December 2023 - 21:51

Kashmir Erupts in Anger over Alleged Custodial Killings by Indian Army

Story Code : 1104902
Mohammad Showkat, 22, Safeer Hussain, 45, and Shabir Ahmad, 32, were reportedly apprehended by the army at Topa Pir village in Poonch district, a day after an attack on military vehicles claimed the lives of four Indian army soldiers near the same area, as revealed by their families.

The families expressed shock after being summoned by the police to retrieve the bodies of their kin, pointing out apparent torture marks on the deceased. Noor Ahmad, brother of Safer Hussain, lamented the injustice, asserting, "He died of excessive torture."

Ahmad vividly recalled the distressing moment when the army took his brother away in front of his immediate family, underscoring their yearning for justice despite governmental promises of jobs and compensation.

Voicing his anguish, Ahmad, a Border Security Forces (BSF) worker in Rajasthan, questioned the return he received after 32 years of service in the Indian army, expressing profound grief over the loss.

Belonging to the Gujjar tribal community, the victims' tragic demise has deeply impacted their pastoral community residing in Kashmir's mountainous terrain.

The Indian army acknowledged the incident, confirming an ongoing investigation into the civilian deaths, promising cooperation while refraining from disclosing further details regarding the detention and fatalities.

While the regional authority's Information and Public Relations Department initiated legal proceedings in response, the specific actions taken and those involved remain undisclosed, alongside any revelations about medical and legal formalities.

Kashmir, devoid of an elected local government since 2019, has grappled with heightened restrictions on civil liberties and media freedoms following the revocation of Article 370, with numerous detentions of activists, politicians, and journalists.

Both India and Pakistan assert claims over Kashmir while governing distinct segments, amid historical tensions and sporadic conflicts over the region.
