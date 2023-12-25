Hezbollah Continues to Strike Israeli Outposts at Border

Islam Times - Lebanese Hezbollah continued to strike on Monday the Zionist Israeli regime's outposts near the border in support of Resistance in Gaza and in light of the Israeli aggression on the various South Lebanon villages.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah issued consecutive statements on Monday to report on its attacks on the Zionist regime's border posts.The first statement affirmed that the Hezbollah Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 10:35 on Monday, December 25, 2023, the deployment of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Metat Barracks with appropriate weapons.The Hezbollah Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 PM on Monday, December 25, 2023, Beit Hillel military base east of Kiryat Shmona with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed injuries, according to the second statement.The third statement mentioned that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 25, 2023, a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Birket Risha site with appropriate weapons.In response to the targeting of villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 PM on Monday, December 25, 2023, buildings in the Misgav Am settlement with missile weapons, according to the fourth statement.Meanwhile, Hezbollah military media announced the martyrdom of two fighters Wissam Khalil Hammoud and Abbas Hasan Hazimeh who embraced martyrdom on the way to Al-Quds.