Syrian Military Foils Terrorists Drone Attacks in North

Islam Times - Syrian forces thwarted a series of drone attacks launched by "terrorist organizations" in the rural regions of Aleppo and Hama provinces Sunday, the Syrian army said in a statement.

Units of the armed forces stationed in the countryside areas defended villages and towns against the aerial onslaught, destroying seven drones, Xinhua reported citing the Syrian army statement.The terrorists in northern Syria, particularly in the northwestern province of Idlib, have recently intensified drone attacks against government-controlled areas.The deadliest one took place in early October when a drone attack killed over 80 military personnel and civilians during a graduation event at a military academy in the Homs province.