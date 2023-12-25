0
Monday 25 December 2023 - 22:15

Jordanian Student Shot Dead in Germany Due to Support of Gaza

Story Code : 1104913
Jordanian Student Shot Dead in Germany Due to Support of Gaza
Media outlets on Sunday reported that in a shocking incident, 21-year-old Jordanian student Mohammad Barakat was reportedly shot dead in Hamburg Germany.

Accordingly, The shooting was ideologically motivated in response to Mohammad's social media posts about the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Afterward, the Director of Operations and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Jordan, Sufian Al-Qudah, stated that the ministry is closely monitoring the incident of the death of a Jordanian citizen in the city of Hamburg, Germany.

Ambassador Al-Qudah explained that the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs, along with the Jordanian Embassy in Berlin, is coordinating with the German authorities to investigate this unfortunate incident. The investigations are ongoing, and the full details have not been concluded yet.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike
Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike
Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation
Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation
25 December 2023
In Message to Pope, Raisi Hopes Gaza Massacre would End in New Year
In Message to Pope, Raisi Hopes Gaza Massacre would End in New Year
25 December 2023
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
25 December 2023
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
24 December 2023
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
24 December 2023
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
24 December 2023
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
24 December 2023
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
23 December 2023
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
23 December 2023
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
23 December 2023
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
23 December 2023
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
22 December 2023