Jordanian Student Shot Dead in Germany Due to Support of Gaza

Islam Times - Several media reports have announced that Mohamed Barakat a Jordanian student in Hamburg Germany was fatally shot in an apparent hate crime after he posted about Gaza on social media.

Media outlets on Sunday reported that in a shocking incident, 21-year-old Jordanian student Mohammad Barakat was reportedly shot dead in Hamburg Germany.Accordingly, The shooting was ideologically motivated in response to Mohammad's social media posts about the ongoing genocide in Gaza.Afterward, the Director of Operations and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Jordan, Sufian Al-Qudah, stated that the ministry is closely monitoring the incident of the death of a Jordanian citizen in the city of Hamburg, Germany.Ambassador Al-Qudah explained that the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs, along with the Jordanian Embassy in Berlin, is coordinating with the German authorities to investigate this unfortunate incident. The investigations are ongoing, and the full details have not been concluded yet.