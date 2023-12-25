Raisi: Zionists to Definitely Pay Price for Martyring IRGC Advisor

Islam Times - Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi has extended his condolences over the martyrdom of a senior IRGC member in an Israeli airstrike in Syria, saying that the regime will definitely pay a price for the crime.

Seyyed Razi Mousavi, a veteran advisor of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Syria, was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the Zainabiyah district of the capital Damascus earlier on Monday.Later in the day, President Raeisi issued a message, extending his condolences to the Iranian nation as well as his companions in the IRGC.Raeisi said in his message that Seyyed Razi was a brave and courageous person who was among the companions of the martyr general Qassem Soleimani.Seyyed Razi was martyred while serving as an advisor for the resistance front, defending holy shrines in Syria as well as safeguarding Islamic ideals, the president added.Undoubtedly, his martyrdom is another sign of frustration and weakness of the occupying Zionist regime in the region, President Raeisi noted, stressing that the Israeli regime will definitely pay a price for its crime.