0
Monday 25 December 2023 - 22:19

Raisi: Zionists to Definitely Pay Price for Martyring IRGC Advisor

Story Code : 1104914
Raisi: Zionists to Definitely Pay Price for Martyring IRGC Advisor
Seyyed Razi Mousavi, a veteran advisor of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Syria, was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the Zainabiyah district of the capital Damascus earlier on Monday.

Later in the day, President Raeisi issued a message, extending his condolences to the Iranian nation as well as his companions in the IRGC.

Raeisi said in his message that Seyyed Razi was a brave and courageous person who was among the companions of the martyr general Qassem Soleimani.

Seyyed Razi was martyred while serving as an advisor for the resistance front, defending holy shrines in Syria as well as safeguarding Islamic ideals, the president added.

Undoubtedly, his martyrdom is another sign of frustration and weakness of the occupying Zionist regime in the region, President Raeisi noted, stressing that the Israeli regime will definitely pay a price for its crime.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike
Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike
Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation
Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation
25 December 2023
In Message to Pope, Raisi Hopes Gaza Massacre would End in New Year
In Message to Pope, Raisi Hopes Gaza Massacre would End in New Year
25 December 2023
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
25 December 2023
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
24 December 2023
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
24 December 2023
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
24 December 2023
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
24 December 2023
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth
23 December 2023
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
Biden Signs $886 Billion US Defense Policy Bill into Law
23 December 2023
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Vital Zionist Targets in Mediterranean Operation
23 December 2023
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
Hamas: Gallant’s Assassination Threat Shows Disgraceful Defeat of Zionists
23 December 2023
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
22 December 2023