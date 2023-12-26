Iran Underscores UK Complicity in Israeli Crimes in Gaza

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana’ani on Monday strongly condemned UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron’s anti-Tehran remarks, and further underlined that London has become complicit in the Israeli regime’s atrocities against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, the foreign ministry spokesperson slammed as "repetitive" and "threadbare" recent comments by Cameron who branded Iran a "malign influence in the region and the world" and urged a "set of deterrent measures against" it.“The United Kingdom is not legally and morally in a position to level accusations against Iran and other regional states,” Kana’ani said.“The Israeli regime’s officials have named British Foreign Secretary David Cameron as their best friend; thus, the UK politicians say things that the Zionist regime expects them to,” he added.Cameron’s allegations came as Yemeni Armed Forces have in recent weeks conducted drone and missile strikes targeting the occupied territories in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Yemen has warned that it considers any ships with owners linked to Israel or those going to and from ports in the occupied territories legitimate targets.Tehran has made no secret of its backing for the resistance movements in West Asia, but stresses that they are acting independently and not taking orders from Iran.Regarding the Israeli war on the blockaded enclave which has so far killed nearly 20,500, mainly children and women, Kana’ani stressed that the UK is considered an accomplice.The Iranian diplomat argued that the role of the European country in establishing the fake regime and providing it, which is the most hated terrorist entity in the region, with unlimited support, as well as London’s stance in the last two months are examples of ignoring their responsibility.He stated that London should be held accountable for their past and recent wrongdoings.