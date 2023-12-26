US Sends 230 Planes, 30 Ships Loaded with Arms to Israel Amid Gaza War

Islam Times - A prominent Israeli newspaper, revealed the extent of arms deliveries from the US to Israel during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

230 American planes and 30 ships arrived in Israel carrying weapons and ammunition for the Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the war on Gaza, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.Israel started its military aggression against Gaza on October 7 following an operation by the territory's resistance groups, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. Since the beginning of the war on Gaza, the US has been Israel's biggest ally, providing it with thousands of arms consignments.Tens of thousands of bombs that Israeli forces have used in its genocidal assault on Gaza were provided directly by the US. In just the first month and a half after the October 7 attack by Hamas forces, Israel deployed over 22,000 US-produced bombs on Gaza, according to intelligence figures provided to Congress and reported by The Washington Post.At that time, the US transferred 15,000 bombs to Israel, including 2,000-pound “bunker busters” that experts say are not normally for use in densely populated residential areas like the Gaza strip, and over 50,000 artillery shells.Washington has also cast its veto against all the United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for the implementation of an immediate ceasefire across the besieged Palestinian territory.At least 20,424 Palestinians have since been killed and 54,036 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza's health authorities, while around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.