Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown

Islam Times - Reacting to the martyrdom of the senior Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] advisor in Syria, Sayyed Razi Mousavi Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned that Tel Aviv should wait for a tough countdown.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on his social media X [former Twitter account on Monday evening to express condolences to Syrians, Iranians, and the family of the martyr Mousavi.He stressed that Tel Aviv should wait for a tough countdown.Mousavi was martyred in an “Israeli” airstrike on the Sayyeda Zainab district of the capital Damascus earlier on Monday afternoon.Brigadier General Mousavi fought bravely against terrorists for many years alongside martyr General Qassem Soleimani to ensure the security of Iran and the region.