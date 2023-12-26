0
Tuesday 26 December 2023 - 09:45

Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown

Story Code : 1105002
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on his social media X [former Twitter account on Monday evening to express condolences to Syrians, Iranians, and the family of the martyr Mousavi.

He stressed that Tel Aviv should wait for a tough countdown.

Mousavi was martyred in an “Israeli” airstrike on the Sayyeda Zainab district of the capital Damascus earlier on Monday afternoon.

Brigadier General Mousavi fought bravely against terrorists for many years alongside martyr General Qassem Soleimani to ensure the security of Iran and the region.
