Hezbollah Strongly Condemns Israeli Assassination of Senior Iranian Military Adviser in Syria

Islam Times - Lebanon's Hezbollah condemned the Israeli regime's assassination of Iranian military adviser Brigadier General Seyyed Razi Mousavi in Syria as a "blatant and shameless violation."

The Islamic resistance movement in Lebanon expressed outrage and emphasized that the assassination is deemed off limits, according to a statement released on Monday.A senior member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Seyyed Razi Mousavi was martyred in a missile attack by the Israeli regime on his home in the Sayyeda Zeinab neighborhood of Damascus earlier in the day.In an exclusive interview with the Tasnim News Agency, the Iranian Ambassador in Syria Hossein Akbari provided details about the events leading to Mousavi’s martyrdom.“Martyr Mousavi was present at the embassy until 2 p.m. on Tuesday and then headed towards his home in the Zeinabiyeh area of Damascus,” stated the ambassador. “At 4:10 p.m., the residence of this martyr became the target of Zionist regime missiles,” he added.Hezbollah, in its statement, acknowledged Mousavi's significant contributions, noting that he "dedicated decades of his honorable life to support the Islamic resistance in Lebanon and tirelessly helped the resistance and its fighters." The movement further highlighted Mousavi as a "comrade in arms" of the late Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force.Expressing condolences, Hezbollah extended sympathy to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the IRGC, Mousavi's family, and the Iranian nation.The Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad also strongly condemned the "cowardly assassination" of Mousavi, considering him "one of the most prominent commanders" of the IRGC.Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian conveyed condolences to Mousavi’s family and the Iranian and Syrian nations. On a social media platform, Amirabdollahian emphasized the martyr's brave fight against terrorists alongside Martyr General Qassem Soleimani, stating, “Tel Aviv must await a hard countdown.”Mousavi was martyred while serving in Iran's military advisory mission in Syria, which played a crucial role in the country's successful counterterrorism efforts against Daesh, ultimately defeating the terrorist group in late 2017 under the leadership of General Soleimani.