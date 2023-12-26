Fouad Naji, The Deputy Minister of Awqaf in the government of the Supreme Political Council (SPC) of Yemen

Islam Times - The Deputy Minister of Awqaf in the government of the Supreme Political Council (SPC) of Yemen said that martyr Qasem Soleimani is a martyr of Al-QUds, a martyr of the Islamic nation, and a martyr of justice.

On the eve of the 4th anniversary of Martyr Soleimani, Fouad Naji stated that Martyr Soleimani stood like an unknown soldier alongside Palestine, Gaza, Lebanon, and other countries. After his martyrdom, people realized the full dimensions of his personality.The Deputy Minister of Awqaf in the government of the SPC added that Martyr Soleimani has a popular and unique personality and America and Zionists were afraid of him.Fouad Naji emphasized that despite the martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani, his path will continue until the final victory, which is the liberation of Al-Quds and the lands of Palestine.January 3, 2024, is the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Second-in-Command Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated along with their companions in a US drone strike authorized by the former US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.General and his companions were highly popular because of their key roles in eliminating the US-backed ISIS terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.Donald Trump, the then-US president, ordered his assassination while Soleimani had traveled to that country at the invitation of Iraqi political officials.