0
Tuesday 26 December 2023 - 20:53

Iran, Syria Share Stance on Need to End “Israeli” Genocide in Gaza

Story Code : 1105115
Iran, Syria Share Stance on Need to End “Israeli” Genocide in Gaza
In a Monday meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, who is in Iran to attend Tehran International Conference on Palestine, Amir-Abdollahian hailed Damascus' firm stance on the ongoing developments in Gaza and Palestine.
 
He said Iran and Syria are supporting each other in dealing with regional issues.
 
Amir-Abdollahian also hailed the promotion of security and stability in Syria and voiced Iran's support for the expansion of the Arab country's sovereignty all over the territory.
 
The Iranian president slammed the support of the so-called advocates of human rights for the “Israeli” crimes against Palestinians.
 
The Syrian foreign minister, for his part, commended Iran’s hosting of the international conference on Palestine and said his country fully endorses Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's view with regard to the Palestinian issue.
 
“The Palestinian people's victory is in fact the triumph of the Arab and Muslim nations,” he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
China Warns Rocket Remnants to Hit South China Sea
China Warns Rocket Remnants to Hit South China Sea
26 December 2023
Lukashenko Ridicules Borrell’s Call to Get Ready for
Lukashenko Ridicules Borrell’s Call to Get Ready for 'Prolonged Conflict' with Russia
26 December 2023
Iran’s Army Chief: IRGC Advisor’s Assassination Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Frustration against Resistance
Iran’s Army Chief: IRGC Advisor’s Assassination Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Frustration against Resistance
26 December 2023
Fouad Naji, The Deputy Minister of Awqaf in the government of the Supreme Political Council (SPC) of Yemen
Soleimani's sacrifice unforgettable
26 December 2023
Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike
Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike
25 December 2023
Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation
Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation
25 December 2023
In Message to Pope, Raisi Hopes Gaza Massacre would End in New Year
In Message to Pope, Raisi Hopes Gaza Massacre would End in New Year
25 December 2023
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
25 December 2023
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
24 December 2023
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
24 December 2023
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
24 December 2023
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
24 December 2023