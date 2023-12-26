0
Tuesday 26 December 2023 - 20:55

WHO Slams “Israel’s” Horrific Christmas Massacre

Story Code : 1105116
“WHO's team heard harrowing accounts shared by health workers and victims of the suffering caused by the explosions,” the UN health agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a Monday post on X social media platform.
 
“One child had lost their whole family in the strike on the camp. A nurse at the hospital suffered the same loss, with his entire family killed,” he added.
 
His remarks came a day after an “Israeli” airstrike targeted the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central part of Gaza, which has been the subject of a genocidal war by the regime since October 7.
 
An “Israeli” airstrike martyred at least 70 civilians at a refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip.
 
“Palestinian health authorities reported that 70 people were killed, while Al-Aqsa Hospital staff reported receiving around 100 casualties,” Tedros said, adding, “The hospital is taking in far more patients than its bed capacity and staff can handle.”
 
“Many will not survive the wait,” the WHO's head warned, insisting that “this latest strike on a Gazan community shows just why we need a #CeasefireNOW.”
 
The senior UN official noted, “WHO is extremely concerned about the unbearable strain that escalating hostilities are putting on the few hospitals across Gaza that remain open – with most of the health system decimated and brought to its knees.”
