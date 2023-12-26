0
Tuesday 26 December 2023 - 21:00

US Attacks on PMU Leaves 1 Martyred, 18 Injured

Story Code : 1105119
Security sources confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that US warplanes targeted the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces in “Al-Jazaer” area of Hilla in central Babel.
 
A statement by the White House said that President Joe Biden “directed strikes against three locations utilized by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups focused specifically on unmanned aerial drone activities.”
 
Iraqi Resistance groups have conducted operations against US positions in Iraq and neighboring Syria ever since the “Israeli” entity began its aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
 
The groups say their operations come in retaliation for US’ support of the “Israeli” entity’s crimes against people in Gaza.
