Tuesday 26 December 2023 - 21:09

Wise Revenge on Israel on Agenda: Iranian Military Spokesman

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Brigadier General Reza Talaee Nik said the Zionist regime’s move to assassinate IRGC adviser General Mousavi in Damascus reveals the terrorist nature of Israel and amounts to a clear violation of Syria’s sovereignty, an act creating insecurity, and a belligerent attempt.
 
“This crime definitely deserves punishment. They (Israelis) must await (having to pay) the price for their recent operation. Waiting for the time to pay the price for that operation will torture the (Zionist) regime and its elements to death,” he added.
 
The spokesman noted that Iran will give a “mighty and wise response” to the Israeli strike at the appropriate time and location in such a way that the Zionist regime’s purposes in carrying out these attacks won’t be fulfilled.
 
In a message on Monday night, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi denounced the Zionist regime’s heinous act as another sign of frustration and helplessness of the usurping regime in the region, warning that it will definitely pay for this crime.
 
General Seyed Razi Mousavi, a member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps serving as a military adviser in Syria, was martyred in an Israeli airstrike in the residential neighborhood of Zeinabiyah district in the suburbs of Damascus on Monday.
