Baghdad Denounces US Strikes on Iraqi Military Positions as 'Hostile Act'

Islam Times - Iraqi officials have condemned the recent US strikes on Iraqi military positions, labeling them as "hostile acts", expressing concern over the casualties and the impact on bilateral relations.

In a statement, the government said this was an “unacceptable attack on Iraqi sovereignty” and had harmed relations between the two countries.

The US launched what it described as retaliatory attacks early on Tuesday morning with strikes on targets linked to Kataib Hezbollah and allied resistance groups, the factions reportedly involved in the Erbil attack. US General Michael Erik Kurilla, head of US Central Command, stated that these strikes aimed to hold accountable those responsible for attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and Syria.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for targeting the US base in Erbil province earlier, confirming the drones' success in hitting the intended target. The movement pledged ongoing attacks on US occupation bases in Iraq and Syria.

Aligned with the Palestinian cause, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has consistently targeted US interests in the region with rockets and drones since October 17, expressing solidarity with Gaza amid an ongoing genocidal war launched on October 7 by the Zionist regime with US support.

According to the Iraqi News Agency, Major General Yahya Rasoul reported on Monday night that a suicide drone struck an area near Erbil Airport, killing an Iraqi serviceman and injuring 18 others, as well as suspending airport operations.