Saudi Arabia Opts Out of US-Led Red Sea Coalition Against Yemen

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia has declined involvement in the new US-led coalition against Yemen following the announcement of a multinational maritime task force in the Red Sea under the pretext of protecting vessels owned by Israel.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, referred to as the de facto ruler, envisions transforming Saudi Arabia into a pivotal business hub by 2030. His strategic goals include conflict resolution and tension reduction across the Middle East.

Amid escalating tensions between the Israeli regime and the Palestinian resistance movement in October, the Yemeni military escalated their attacks on cargo ships associated with Israel in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, vowing to continue their operations until Israel ends its genocidal military actions against innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a multinational operation to protect the Red Sea against the surge in Yemeni attacks on vessels. Participating countries, including the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain, are slated to engage in this mission. In response, the Yemeni military has vowed to target any vessels aligning with the US-led maritime coalition.

Citing US and Saudi officials, the New York Times reported that the kingdom prioritizes internal security and economic advancement over engaging in naval operations, aiming for peace along its southern border following an exhaustive eight-year conflict with the country, causing severe strain on Saudi resources and contributing to Yemen's dire humanitarian crisis, according to Sputnik.