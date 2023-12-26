Yemen Peace Plan Set for Signing in Saudi Arabia Next Month: Report

Islam Times - A forthcoming Yemeni peace initiative is slated to be signed in Saudi Arabia at the start of January, as reported by Russia's Sputnik News.

The source said Saudi Arabia has consented to provide one year's salary for all Yemeni government employees, aiming to bolster the country's economic situation. Additionally, plans are in place to resume Yemeni oil and gas exports, further contributing to economic improvement.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, emphasized the progress made by the warring parties towards a ceasefire. In an official statement from his office, Grundberg commended both parties' commitment to a series of measures aimed at implementing a nationwide ceasefire, enhancing living conditions, and initiating preparations for a comprehensive political process, facilitated by the United Nations.

The recent announcements by Grundberg represent ongoing efforts to end the Saudi war on Yemen, which has resulted in hundreds of thousands of casualties, both directly and indirectly, as a result of the devastating impact of war and critical shortages of essential resources, resulting in one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises.

While a UN-brokered ceasefire in April 2022 led to a significant reduction in hostilities, its expiration in October of the same year did not reignite large-scale fighting, maintaining peace in the region.

Saudi Arabia issued a statement expressing appreciation for the UN's unveiling of a "roadmap to support the path of peace."

Citing a Yemeni diplomatic source, the report added that preparations for the signing ceremony in Mecca at the beginning of January are underway, with the United Nations, Saudi Arabia, and Oman actively involved in extensive arrangements for this crucial agreement.