0
Tuesday 26 December 2023 - 21:47

Iran’s Top General: Israeli Assassination of Gen. Mousavi Won’t Go Unpunished

Story Code : 1105130
Iran’s Top General: Israeli Assassination of Gen. Mousavi Won’t Go Unpunished
In a message on Tuesday, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said the Israeli regime’s cowardly airstrike that resulted in the martyrdom of General Mousavi in Damascus was carried out in brazen violation of Syria’s sovereignty, contravened the international conventions, and laid bare the terrorist nature of Israel.
 
General Mousavi, a member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps serving as a military adviser in Syria, was martyred in an Israeli airstrike in the residential neighborhood of Zeinabiyah district in the suburbs of Damascus on Monday.
 
Major General Baqeri said the martyr, who was in Syria as an adviser at the official invitation of the Damascus government, had a long record in fighting against terrorism.
 
Pointing to the Zionist regime’s attempts to get out of a self-created quagmire in Gaza after its failure to achieve anything other than genocidal crimes and brutal attacks on residential areas and hospitals of the besieged enclave, the general said Tel Aviv resorts to every possible atrocity to divert the world’s public attention away from its crimes, spread the extent of war and clashes to other parts of region, get its allies involved in the conflict, and buy time to prevent its doomed collapse.
 
The criminal leaders of the Israeli regime, still in a daze following the recent incidents, made another strategic mistake by assassinating General Mousavi, he added.
 
The Zionist regime’s most recent crime will not go unanswered, the commander underlined, adding, “The recent developments have driven the ominous regime to a stage that the terrorist and lunatic measures will not only not help prop up its shaky pillars, but also will further tighten the siege the resistance front has laid to it.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
China Warns Rocket Remnants to Hit South China Sea
China Warns Rocket Remnants to Hit South China Sea
26 December 2023
Lukashenko Ridicules Borrell’s Call to Get Ready for
Lukashenko Ridicules Borrell’s Call to Get Ready for 'Prolonged Conflict' with Russia
26 December 2023
Iran’s Army Chief: IRGC Advisor’s Assassination Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Frustration against Resistance
Iran’s Army Chief: IRGC Advisor’s Assassination Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Frustration against Resistance
26 December 2023
Fouad Naji, The Deputy Minister of Awqaf in the government of the Supreme Political Council (SPC) of Yemen
Soleimani's sacrifice unforgettable
26 December 2023
Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike
Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike
25 December 2023
Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation
Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation
25 December 2023
In Message to Pope, Raisi Hopes Gaza Massacre would End in New Year
In Message to Pope, Raisi Hopes Gaza Massacre would End in New Year
25 December 2023
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
25 December 2023
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
Yemeni Parliament Says US Responsible for Gaza Genocide
24 December 2023
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
3 Major European States Say No to US-Israeli Naval Coalition
24 December 2023
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
Iran Dismisses US Plans for Future of Gaza
24 December 2023
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
24 December 2023