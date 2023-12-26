Iran’s Top General: Israeli Assassination of Gen. Mousavi Won’t Go Unpunished

Islam Times - The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces warned the Zionist regime that its “strategic mistake” of assassinating Iranian adviser General Seyed Razi Mousavi in Syria will not remain unanswered.

General Mousavi, a member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps serving as a military adviser in Syria, was martyred in an Israeli airstrike in the residential neighborhood of Zeinabiyah district in the suburbs of Damascus on Monday.

Major General Baqeri said the martyr, who was in Syria as an adviser at the official invitation of the Damascus government, had a long record in fighting against terrorism.

Pointing to the Zionist regime’s attempts to get out of a self-created quagmire in Gaza after its failure to achieve anything other than genocidal crimes and brutal attacks on residential areas and hospitals of the besieged enclave, the general said Tel Aviv resorts to every possible atrocity to divert the world’s public attention away from its crimes, spread the extent of war and clashes to other parts of region, get its allies involved in the conflict, and buy time to prevent its doomed collapse.

The criminal leaders of the Israeli regime, still in a daze following the recent incidents, made another strategic mistake by assassinating General Mousavi, he added.

The Zionist regime’s most recent crime will not go unanswered, the commander underlined, adding, “The recent developments have driven the ominous regime to a stage that the terrorist and lunatic measures will not only not help prop up its shaky pillars, but also will further tighten the siege the resistance front has laid to it.”

In a message on Tuesday, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said the Israeli regime’s cowardly airstrike that resulted in the martyrdom of General Mousavi in Damascus was carried out in brazen violation of Syria’s sovereignty, contravened the international conventions, and laid bare the terrorist nature of Israel.