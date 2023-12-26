0
Tuesday 26 December 2023 - 22:05

Lebanese Resistance Targets Six Zionist Bases

Story Code : 1105133
The Lebanese Resistance has also said that their forces have targeted a gathering of Zionist forces on Tuesday which has killed or injured a number of them.
 
Zionist local media have admitted that eight Zionist forces were injured in missile attacks in northern Palestine, three of whom were transferred to hospital by helicopter.
 
Hezbollah of Lebanon has said in a statement that it targeted six Zionist bases on Tuesday.
 
The Resistance attacks against Zionist bases occur in support of the Palestinian people who are under the most brutal invasion of the Zionist forces in the Gaza Strip which has thus far killed nearly 21,000 civilians.
