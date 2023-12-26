Russian Diplomat: US, E3 Blocked Restoration of JCPOA Last Year

Islam Times - Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has reacted to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) latest report on Iran's nuclear program.

"According to the #IAEA report, #Iran has reversed a months-long slowdown in the rate at which it is enriching uranium to up to 60% purity. FYI: if the #US and #E3 had not blocked the restoration of the #JCPOA last year, the enrichment level in Iran would not exceed 3,67% now," the senior Russian diplomat added.

The United States Joe Biden administration has claimed that it seeks a diplomatic solution to the revival of the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, from which the previous US president Trump pulled out in May 2018.

Iran and the P4+1 (remaining parties to the nuclear deal or the JCPOA) have held several rounds of talks to revive the JCPOA, mainly in the Austrian capital of Vienna. Iran has insisted that it will fully abide by the deal once the illegal sanctions are removed.

The talks were stalled in September 2022 due to the US refusal to lift the sanctions on Tehran amid the continued indifference of the other Western powers towards Iran's demands.

"The #IAEA Director General issued a report on #Iran today, which, as usual, was immediately leaked to mass media," Ulyanov said in a post on his X account on Tuesday after the media cited the IAEA latest report as alleging that Iran has reversed a months-long slowdown in the rate at which it is enriching uranium to up to 60% purity.