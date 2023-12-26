Islam Times - Albania’s Parliament reported Tuesday it had suffered a cyberattack with hackers trying to get into its data and wipe them out, temporarily halting its work.

The statement said that services would resume at a later time.

The local media reported that a cellphone provider and an air flight company were also targeted by cyberattacks Monday from hackers called Homeland Justice, something which could not be verified independently.

The tiny European states hosted the notorious anti-Iran MKO terrorist groups for several years at the order of the United States. The group used to conduct malicious cyber attacks against the Iranian sites.

A statement said Monday's cyberattack had not “touched the data of the system,” adding that experts were working to discover what consequences the attack could have, ABC News reported.