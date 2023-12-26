Blast Reported Near Israel Embassy in Indian Capital

Islam Times - Local media in Idia reported an explosion near the Zionist Israeli regime in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"So far nothing has been found at the location," said Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services.

A spokesperson of the Israeli embassy confirmed that a loud blast was heard in the vicinity. "Yes, there was an incident. We are not sure what it is exactly yet ... the police and our security team are investigating the matter," the spokesperson told reporters.

The Israeli foreign ministry said no embassy staff was hurt in the incident and that Indian and Israeli agencies are cooperating to probe the matter.

The bomb scare comes hours after a major security scare in Mumbai when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received a threatening email outlining a plan to detonate 11 bombs across the financial capital, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank listed as potential targets.

The sender also demanded the resignation of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The Delhi police on Tuesday said they have received a call about a blast near the Israel Embassy in Chanakyapuri area, Times of India reported. Top officials have reached the spot and are investigating the matter.