Tuesday 26 December 2023 - 22:30

Sudani Gov. Condemns US Attack on Iraqi Forces

Story Code : 1105138
Sudani Gov. Condemns US Attack on Iraqi Forces
In a statement today on Tuesday, the media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani described the early morning attack by American fighter jets on several headquarters of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) and security forces as " a clear hostile" and "counterproductive" act.
 
"The Iraqi government emphasizes that it will deal decisively with the attacks of some elements on the premesis of foreign diplomatic missions or places where the military advisors of friendly countries are stationed; These attacks are hostile and have a negative impact on Iraqi sovereignty and cannot be accepted under any circumstances."
 
"At the same time, the Iraqi government condemns the incident that happened in the early hours of today, Tuesday, December 26, when Iraqi military bases were targeted under the guise of retaliation by the United States and led to the martyrdom of one of its members and the injury of 18 others. This is a hostile and non-constructive action. And it is against the US declared desire to strengthen relations."
 
"We emphasize that such actions damage the bilateral relations of the two countries and complicate the ways of reaching an understanding to end the presence of the international coalition, and most importantly, it shows an unacceptable violation of Iraq's sovereignty," the Iraqi government statement added.
