UN Humanitarian Team Leader Terms Gaza as 'Human Chessboard'

Islam Times - The UN humanitarian team leader termed the current situation in Gaza as a "human chessboard" where a lot of people who have already been displaced are now finding that there is no guarantee that next destination will be safe.

"I've spoken to many people. There's so little space left here in Rafah that people just don't know where they will go and it really feels like people are being moved around a human chessboard because there's an evacuation order somewhere," she added.

People flee that area into another area. But they're not safe there," the UN humanitarian team leader expressed.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long violence against Palestinians.

At least 20,674 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in the regime's aggression so far.

Almayadeen reported citing Gemma Connell on Monday that Palestinians in Gaza who fled to areas claimed to be "safe" by the Israeli military found that only a small space remains for them in the densely populated Strip.