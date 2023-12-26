Tehran Warns Israeli Regime of Decisive Response

Islam Times - Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN warned the Israeli regime of a decisive response after the martyrdom of Seyyed Razi Mousavi, the IRGC senior advisor in Syria.

Iravani made the remarks in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNSC President Jose de la Gasca Lopezdomingue on Tuesday.

The full text of Iravani's letter is as follows:

In the name of God, the most Compassionate, the most Merciful,

Excellency,

Upon instructions from my Government, I am writing to urgently bring to your attention the alarming and recurrent terrorist attacks carried out by the Israeli regime within the Syrian Arab Republic.

Simultaneously with its persistent atrocious crimes and internationally wrongful acts, the Israeli regime actively engages in acts of terrorism and aggression within Syrian borders.

These deliberate actions have specifically targeted Iranian military advisors who are legally present at the formal request of the Syrian Arab Republic, supporting and assisting in the fight against terrorism.

At 4:20 p.m. on Monday 25 December 2023, Seyyed Razi Mousavi, a senior military advisor who was on a mission supporting the Syrian Army in its anti-terrorism efforts near Damascus, was tragically martyred by three missiles fired from the Israeli regime's positions in the occupied Golan Heights.

This heinous and terrorist act represents the second assault on Iranian advisors this month, following a strikingly similar attack perpetrated by the Israeli regime on 2 December 2023.

Tragically, this earlier attack led to the martyrdom of two Iranian military advisors, Mohammad Ali Ataee Shoorche and Panah Taqizadeh.

The Islamic Republic of Iran unequivocally condemns these heinous and cowardly acts of terrorism perpetrated by the Israeli regime. Iran reserves its legitimate and inherent right, under international law and the United Nations Charter, to respond decisively at an appropriate time deemed necessary.

Iran also reaffirms the inherent right of the Syrian Arab Republic, under international law, to take all necessary measures in response to terrorist attacks and acts of aggression by the Israeli regime against its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Undeniably, the Israeli regime bears responsibility for the tragic loss of innocent lives of Iranian military advisors as well as for its atrocities against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Syrian Arab Republic. Iran undoubtedly holds this regime accountable for such heinous crimes.

The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the UN Security Council to fulfill its charter obligation in the maintenance of international peace and security and strongly condemn the Israeli regime's malevolent activities and its acts of aggression and terrorism in the region, which pose a serious threat to global peace and security. This regime must be compelled to comply with international law and abandon its destabilizing activities in the region.

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Amir Saeed Iravani condemned the "heinous and cowardly measures of the Israeli regime and declared that Iran has its legitimate and inherent rights based on international law and the United Nations Charter for a decisive response at the appropriate time.