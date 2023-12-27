Syrian Army Shoot Down Eight Drones

Islam Times - Units of Syrian armed forces shot down eight terrorist drones in Aleppo and Idlib suburbs, Syrian state media said on Tuesday.

"Units of our armed forces shot down eight terrorist drones in Aleppo and Idlib countryside," Syrian official news agency SANA cited a statement by the army as saying."Our army units operating in the direction of rural Aleppo and Idlib responded to attempts by terrorist organizations to attack safe villages and towns and some military points, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement."The statement added that our armed forces managed to shoot down and destroy eight terrorist drones and prevent them from achieving their goals.