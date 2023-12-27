0
Wednesday 27 December 2023 - 00:27

Netanyahu Cannot Continue as PM: Lapid

Story Code : 1105149
Netanyahu Cannot Continue as PM: Lapid
“Changing a prime minister in the middle of a war is not good. But the one in the office is worse. He cannot continue,” Lapid said according to Israeli news outlet GLZ Radio.

Lapid refused to join Netanyahu’s war cabinet at the start of the Israel-Hamas war and has been a constant critic of Netanyahu’s far-right government.

After the beginning of the war in Gaza, known as the Al-Aqsa storm, the opposition to Netanyahu's policies and his far-right cabinet has increased.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 20,674 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 54,536 others, according to local health authorities.

The revised death toll from Hamas’s attack on Israel stands at 1,139.
