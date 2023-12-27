Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”

Islam Times - Yemen’s Armed Forces have announced striking a ship headed towards the occupied territories as well as targets lying within those territories in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are subject to an unrelenting genocidal “Israeli” war.

The Yemeni Navy conducted a missile strike against the vessel, which it identified as “commercial ship MSC United,” the forces said in a statement on Tuesday.“The targeting of the ship came after the crew, for the third time, ignored calls from the naval forces, as well as repeated fiery warning messages,” the statement added.The Armed Forces also reported striking the port of Occupied Um Al-Rashrash [Eilat] in the southernmost part of the occupied territories as well as “other areas in occupied Palestine.”The operations, the statement said, were carried out “in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people who continue to face killing, destruction, siege, and starvation.”The Yemeni forces and the country's Ansarullah resistance movement say they would stop targeting the vessels only if the “Israeli” entity ended its ongoing war on Gaza and siege of the Palestinian coastal sliver.Several international shipping giants have cancelled sending their ships through the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea since Ansarullah and Yemen's Armed Forces vowed to target the ships that could use the strait to reach the occupied territories.