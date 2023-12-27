0
Wednesday 27 December 2023 - 08:29

Lavrov Reiterates Russia’s Sincere Respect for Iran’s Territorial Integrity

In a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday, Lavrov said Russia has “cordial, sincere and unconditional” respect for Iran’s territorial integrity, describing it as an unchanging policy of Moscow.

His assurance came after the final statement of the 6th Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum, held in Moroccan on December 20, supported peaceful solutions and initiatives to resolve what it called the conflict on three islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb through bilateral negotiations or the International Court of Justice.

Lavrov further congratulated Iran on concluding a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), hailing it as a major step in promoting economic relations between Iran and the EAEU states, including Russia.

He also expressed Russia’s determination to complete a joint railroad project that connects Rasht to Astara in northern Iran.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian pointed to the latest developments in the Caucasus, welcomed the peace negotiations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, and expressed Iran’s support for enduring peace and stability in the region.

The two foreign ministers also talked about the course of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow as well as regional and international issues.
