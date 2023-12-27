0
Wednesday 27 December 2023 - 08:34

Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time

Story Code : 1105230
Issuing a statement on Wednesday morning, the Iranian defense minister offered condolences over the martyrdom of IRGC senior military advisor in Syria Seyyed Razi Mousavi.

Definitely, the cowardly and terrorist act of the helpless Zionist regime will not go unanswered, and at the right place and time, a decisive response will be given to the Zionist enemy, he stressed.

Seyyed Razi Mousavi, a veteran advisor of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Syria, was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the Zainabiyah district of the capital Damascus earlier on Monday afternoon.

Brigadier General Mousavi fought bravely against terrorists for many years alongside martyr General Qassem Soleimani to ensure the security of Iran and the region.
