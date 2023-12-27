Barbaric “Israel” Martyrs 3 Lebanese Citizens after Bombing Bint Jbeil

Islam Times - Three Lebanese citizens, including a woman, were martyred last night, in an “Israeli” bombing that targeted the town of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the bombing that targeted Bint Jbeil for the first time since the June 2006 war claimed the lives of Ibrahim Bazzi, his wife Shorouq, and his brother Ali.Meanwhile, Hezbollah mourns Martyr Ali Ahmed Bazzi, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.The occupation artillery also targeted Khiam, Aita al-Shaab, Yaroun and Kafr Kila as well as several Lebanese villages.