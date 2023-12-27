0
Wednesday 27 December 2023 - 21:45

Palestinian Doctor to Biden: How Many More Need to Die before US Demands Ceasefire

Story Code : 1105380
Dr Ahmed Moghrabi, head of plastic surgery in Khan Younis's Nasser Hospital, was heavily distraught as he recounted having to work around the clock for 80 days to treat the Palestinian victims of constant “Israeli” bombardment.

"I want actually to ask the Biden administration and the leaders of the world and [those] who sent these prohibited mass destruction weapons to ‘Israel’,” Moghrabi said. “How many more of us have to die? Really, how many more of us have to die, as civilians? How many more videos do you have to see?”

Moghrabi, who said he has developed psychological disorders from his work since the war began, shared a grim account of the humanitarian situation inside Gaza's hospitals, noting that doctors do not have proper tools or enough medical supplies to treat their patients.

“Me, as a doctor here, as a surgeon here, I can't save lives properly as I'm supposed to because I don't have proper instruments,” he added.

Beyond that, patients are going hungry without food and thirsty without clean drinking water, according to Moghrabi.

“Our children are not only dying from bombs or snipers or dragging them and executing them outside of their houses and executing them at the checkpoints; they are dying from hunger, from the cold, from the contamination of the water,” he said, noting that “You as democratic countries are there. I don't know, how would you allow the entire population to starve?”

Hospitals all across Gaza have been subjected to “Israeli” attacks, from aerial bombardment to being laid to siege by tanks on the ground or snipers on rooftops.

The situation is similarly dire in the south of Gaza. The WHO said that out of all 36 health facilities in the enclave, only nine are partially functional - all of them in the south.
