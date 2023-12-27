0
Wednesday 27 December 2023 - 21:57

UN: Numerous Bodies Buried under Rubble; ‘Israeli’ Strikes Gravely Concerning

Story Code : 1105383
In a statement released on Tuesday, OHCHR spokesperson Seif Magango said “Israel” carried out more than 50 aerial assaults across central Gaza on December 24-25, including on three refugee camps of Bureij, Nuseirat, and al-Maghazi.

He further added that the combined death toll in Bureij and al-Maghazi camps has risen to at least 131 amid a “deepening and already catastrophic” humanitarian situation there.

“We are gravely concerned about the continued bombardment of Middle Gaza by ‘Israeli’ forces, which has claimed more than 100 Palestinian lives since Christmas Eve,” Magango said.

In parallel, he mentioned: “It is particularly concerning that this latest intense bombardment comes after “Israeli” forces ordered residents from the south of Wadi Gaza to move to Middle Gaza and Tal al-Sultan in Rafah.”

The UN rights office spokesperson also noted that all roads connecting the three camps targeted in “Israeli” air raids have been destroyed, obstructing the delivery of relief aid to those in need.

Minimally operating shelters and hospitals are “critically overcrowded and under-resourced,” he said. An unknown number of people are still under the rubble.

“‘Israeli’ forces must take all measures available to protect civilians. Warnings and evacuation orders do not absolve them of the full range of their international humanitarian law obligations,” he added.
