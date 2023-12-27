0
Wednesday 27 December 2023 - 21:59

Armenia to Open Consulate in Iran’s Tabriz

Speaking to reporters at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, held in Yerevan on Wednesday, Amirabdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s support for Armenia’s territorial integrity.

Pointing to the firm determination to invigorate the bilateral ties and praising Armenia for allowing the inauguration of Iran’s consulate general in the southern Armenian city of Kapan in October 2022, Amirabdollahian said Tehran has now given its approval to the opening of Armenia’s consulate general in Tabriz.

The top Iranian diplomat also congratulated Armenia on the new Christian year, saying his talks with Armenia’s foreign minister and prime minister have revolved around cooperation between the two neighbors as well as Iran’s role as a guarantor of enduring peace in the Caucasus.

“We strongly support sustainable peace in the South Caucasus,” Amirabdollahian noted, adding that Iran also welcomes the initiative proposed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for “crossroads of peace” in order to strengthen the transit routes.

“Peace, stability and security in Armenia are what Iran is after. Sustainable peace without the interference of foreign powers and through regional guarantors could have abundant benefits for all sides,” he added.

Iran has realized that Armenia is quite serious and sincere in the achievement of sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, Amirabdollahian added, expecting that an enduring peace will be attainable in early 2024.

“We are optimistic that we can be hopeful about the materialization of sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region without foreign interference, with regional guarantees and within the 3+3 Format,” the Iranian diplomat said.

He also praised Armenia’s constructive stances in opposition to the Israeli war on Gaza, warning the US to stop supporting the Zionist regime, discontinue the experience of defeat, and let the Palestinian people decide their own fate.
