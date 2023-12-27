Israel Accused of Organ Removal from Palestinian Victims' Bodies

Islam Times - Approximately 80 bodies of Palestinians, casualties of Israeli military atrocities, were repatriated to the Gaza Strip via the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing on Tuesday, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

The Government Media Office in Gaza has alleged that the bodies, upon delivery, were found to be "mutilated," accusing the Israeli forces of extracting "vital organs from them."Anadolu Agency reported that the bodies of around 80 Palestinians, who were killed during the Israeli army's ground invasion, were returned to Gaza and laid to rest in a collective grave at Tel al Sultan Cemetery.On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza received the bodies through the Israeli-controlled Karem Abu Salem fence crossing in southern Gaza, with health workers, clad in plastic robes, handling the bodies covered in blue plastic and secured with zip ties. Subsequently, a bulldozer was employed to transport the bodies for interment in a mass grave.Marwan al Hams, the director of Mohammed Yousef El-Najar Hospital in Rafah city, noted that the UN had notified them in advance of the arrival of approximately 80 bodies. He mentioned that the bodies varied in condition, with some intact, others in pieces, and some decomposed. Al Hams highlighted that the bodies were transferred to the cemetery for burial, and both the health and justice ministries would conduct investigations to ascertain potential "war crimes."According to Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry, the casualties resulting from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have now surpassed 21,110 killed and 55,243 injured since October 7. The latest 24-hour period alone reported 195 fatalities and 325 injuries.