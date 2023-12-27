0
Wednesday 27 December 2023 - 22:22

Army to Station 5 Missile Units at Sensitive Locations in Iran

Story Code : 1105393
Army to Station 5 Missile Units at Sensitive Locations in Iran
The Army Ground Force has devised new plans to develop its combat capabilities and enhance preparedness by boosting the missile units, Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said during a visit to a military base in central Iran on Wednesday.

He noted that five missile units are going to be stationed at five sensitive locations of Iran as part of the new program.

Highlighting the Army’s success in manufacturing smart, automated and precision-strike missiles that can counter threats instantly, the general said the Army Ground Force is going to unveil two new air-launched and ground-launched missiles within the next three months.

The air-based missile will be fired from various helicopters and airplanes, while the ground-launched one will be manufactured with the necessary tactical range, he added.
