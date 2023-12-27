0
Wednesday 27 December 2023 - 22:25

Russian Diplomat Says Zelensky’s News Conference Exposed West’s Fatigue

Story Code : 1105394
"Everyone has seen (Ukraine's) lack of confidence about its own future amid growing Western fatigue with their failures," she said at a news conference, TASS reported.

"There is a growing reluctance among ordinary people in Western society to nurture the (Ukrainian government) from their own pockets," she went on to say.

"The sooner the collective West realizes that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, which it provoked, is possible only through achieving the goals of the 'special military operation', the sooner peace will come."
