Cuban President Calls Israel ‘A Terrorist State’ over Gaza Atrocities

Islam Times - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned Israel as a "terrorist state" engaged in genocidal war in Gaza, amid the ongoing military offensive initiated by Israel on Gaza since October 7, resulting in around 21,000 deaths in the besieged enclave.

Diaz-Canel, voicing his strong criticism on social media, condemned Israel's military operation in Gaza, citing the devastating impact on the region and the deaths of thousands of Palestinian civilians.He said it was “a humiliation for humanity” and decried the lack of the Israeli regime’s accountability.“Cuba, which will never be among the indifferent, raises its voice for Palestine again and again,” Diaz-Canel added, reiterating Cuba's vocal stance against Israel's atrocities, emphasizing the nation's commitment to stand against such actions and advocating for Palestinian rights.In a recent parliamentary declaration, Cuba condemned Israel's conduct as "genocide" and criticized the US government's backing of Israel, holding it responsible and complicit in the ongoing conflict.“We denounce in the strongest terms the responsibility and complicity of the government of the United States in this genocide,” the declaration said, referring to Washington’s use of its veto power at the UN Security Council on Israel’s behalf.“The impunity with which Israel has historically acted can only be explained by its confidence that there will be no consequences due to the backing of the US government,” the lawmakers stated.Senior Israeli officials have repeatedly denied being under US pressure. Tal Heinrich, the spokesperson for prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC last Friday that the regime is “in lockstep” with the US.A report published by the Tel Aviv-based +972 Magazine in late November claimed that the Israeli military is purposefully bombing “power targets” in Gaza, such as public buildings and high-rise blocks, in order to “create a shock” in the general population. The rationale is that it will somehow turn Palestinians against the Hamas resistance movement.