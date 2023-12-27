US Military Base in Iraq Comes under Drone Attack

Islam Times - A US military base in Iraq’s Erbil province came under drone attack on Wednesday.

According to Al Jazeera, one of the American bases in Iraq was targeted by Iraq's Islamic resistance.The Islamic Resistance of Iraq announced that it targeted the American military base at the Erbil airport in northern Iraq with a drone.A rocket attack has been delivered on a US military base in Iraq’s Al Anbar province, media outlets also reported on Wednesday.In a statement today on Tuesday, the media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani described the early morning attack by American fighter jets on several headquarters of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units and security forces as "a clear hostile" and "counterproductive" act.Iraqi resistance groups have conducted similar attacks against US positions in Iraq and neighboring Syria ever since the Israeli regime began its war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.The groups say their attacks are in retaliation for America’s support of the Israeli regime’s crimes against people in Gaza.After the martyrdom of Resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.